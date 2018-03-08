Far Cry 5 Limited Edition Gaming Headphones Revealed

Ubisoft has just announced a brand new headset line in partnership with Thrustmaster to celebrate the upcoming release of Far Cry 5. There are two new headsets available, both promising quality sound while giving a nod to the game that everyone is hyped for!

Interesting in upgrading that equiptment? There are two versions coming soon! The Y-360CPX and the Y-300CPX, both celebrating all things Far Cry in the best way possible. Let’s break down the differences between the two peripherals, according to Ubisoft:

With the Y-350CPX 7.1 Powered Far Cry 5 Edition, Thrustmaster offers a high-end headset with unmatched performance sporting the distinctive colors and look of Far Cry 5. The Y-350CPX provides high-resolution audio with perfect reproduction of bass frequencies for optimal rendering of in-game explosions, balanced mids for stable transmission of other players’ voices, and unsaturated treble for crystal-clear sounds of incoming fire.

Ultimately, the Y-350CPX Far Cry 5 Edition will be players’ must-have partner when used in co-op, a mode that Far Cry 5 is all about: your teammates will be able to count on you with an efficient mic and the fine-tuned 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound.



The Y-350CPX 7.1 Powered Far Cry 5 Edition headset boasts an impressive range of features to help players team up to confront the game’s formidable, emblematic characters:

-High-performance microphone: unidirectional, detachable and adjustable. Designed to only target the player’s voice for the most effective communication with teammates, and the least amount of interference.

-Y Sound Commander unit for customizable control of the integrated 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound technology, an on/off mic switch, and the ability to toggle hearing your own voice through the headset on or off.

-60 mm/2.36″ drivers for the most powerful bass available in the console gaming market.

-Memory foam cushions for effective passive isolation, combined with electronic bass boost built into the controller, provides double electro-acoustic bass amplification.

-Professional-grade fit and finish with memory foam cushions, noise-reducing foam microphone cover and a red, white and blue braided cable.

The Y-300CPX Far Cry 5 Edition is the high-fidelity stereo version of the Y-350CPX model. The Y-300CPX ensures a perfect balance between bass, mids and treble thanks to very high-performance audio rendering, with an ideal frequency response curve for the soundscape in Far Cry 5. Using this headset, co-op teams will have all of their senses on high alert in the game’s particularly demanding environments:



-Unidirectional, detachable and adjustable microphone, for perfect customization.

-50 mm/1.97″ drivers.

-Exclusive double electro-acoustic bass amplification technology.

-Multifunctional controller to adjust the game’s audio levels, as well as the bass level.

The first headset will retail at $99.99 with the second coming in at $59.99! They will be available when the game launches on March 27th!