New Far Cry 5 Trailer Wants You To Meet The Resistance

The latest trailer revealed by Ubisoft gives fans of the Far Cry series an intimate look at The Resistance, a key focal point in the Far Cry 5 narrative. The Resistance are the allies players will align themselves with to protect Hope County, and to defeat fanatic cultists.

The cult in question, The Project of Eden’s Gate, is a problem for Hope County residents, you see, and it’s up to The Resistance to band together and to protect the townspeople while weakening a viable threat. The below trailer gives gamers an inside look at how more allies can be accrued throughout the game to disrupt the cult’s plans for their domineering takeover. Check out the most recent sneak peek in the video below:

For more about the game that is set in the fictional town of Hope County, Montana:

Welcome to Hope County, Montana, land of the free and the brave but also home to a fanatical doomsday cult known as Eden’s Gate. Stand up to cult leader Joseph Seed, and his siblings, the Heralds, to spark the fires of resistance and liberate the besieged community.

FIGHT AGAINST A DEADLY CULT

Free Hope County in solo or two-player co-op. Recruit Guns and Fangs for hire to help defeat the cult.

A WORLD THAT HITS BACK

Wreak havoc on the cult and its members but beware of the wrath of Joseph Seed and his followers.

CARVE YOUR OWN PATH

Build your character and choose your adventure in the largest customizable Far Cry game ever!

DYNAMIC TOYS

Take control of iconic muscle cars, ATV’s, planes and a lot more to engage the cult forces in epic fights.

Need more? Check out over 25 minutes of actual gameplay in this just released video from the PlayStation camp:

The next phase for the long-standing Far Cry franchise definitely looks interesting and a different spin from game’s past. Take out cultists, be a badass, and you even get a sweet puppy companion along the way – what more could you want? Far Cry 5 is set to release on March 27th, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.