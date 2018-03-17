Far Cry 5 Drops New Live-Action Trailer, Full Campaign Playable Offline

Far Cry 5 is almost upon us and the upcoming game has even newcomers to the franchise excited. With The Resistance going up against ‘The Father’ and his cult of Eden’s gate, tension is at an all time high and the latest live-action trailer wants to show you just how much is at stake.

The latest video gives interested fans an inside look at one of the members of the dangerous cult and how the charismatic Joseph Seed keeps his flock in line. With the video beginning with the cult member on the run from the police, the drama unfolds down a dusty path of desperation and fear. Check out the video yourself to see how ruthless this organization can be and what choices the members must face in their path to “salvation.”

With his “God given” gifts, Joseph Seed – much like any cult leader – is an egotistical icon with charm used to allure those who have ‘lost their way’. In the video above, hopefuls can see Seed in all of his charismatic glory as he promises the world, as long as you don’t mind getting your hands dirty. With his loyal cult following at his beck and call, it will be up to the player and their friends to take out Eden’s Gate blind follower by blind follower until the head of the snake himself can be cut down.

Did you know if you purchase the Far Cry 3 Classic Edition, it comes with the Far Cry 5 season pass for free? Check out our previous coverage here, but in addition to what else the game comes with – these are the three new adventures players have to look forward to if they scoop up the pass for themselves:

Hours of Darkness: Players will travel back in time to Vietnam to battle against Việt Cộng soldiers

Dead Living Zombies: Players will face hordes of zombies in multiple b-movie scenarios

Lost on Mars: Players will leave Earth behind to go toe-to-claws with Martian arachnids

Far Cry 5 will release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on March 27th. For more about the game:

Welcome to Hope County, Montana, land of the free and the brave but also home to a fanatical doomsday cult known as Eden’s Gate. Stand up to cult leader Joseph Seed, and his siblings, the Heralds, to spark the fires of resistance and liberate the besieged community.

FIGHT AGAINST A DEADLY CULT

Free Hope County in solo or two-player co-op. Recruit Guns and Fangs for hire to help defeat the cult.

A WORLD THAT HITS BACK

Wreak havoc on the cult and its members but beware of the wrath of Joseph Seed and his followers.

CARVE YOUR OWN PATH

Build your character and choose your adventure in the largest customizable Far Cry game ever!

DYNAMIC TOYS

Take control of iconic muscle cars, ATV’s, planes and a lot more to engage the cult forces in epic fights.