New Far Cry 5 Trailer Shows Off Unexpected Encounters and Gameplay

Far Cry 5 has a new trailer out now that shows off some of the hectic, unplanned situations that players will find themselves in while surrounded by a unique group of characters.

Titled “Far Cry 5: Vicious Wildlife, A Crazy Cast of Characters, and Co-Op Hijinks,” the video certainly includes all of those things and much more. As the developers say in the beginning, when it comes to Far Cry 5, there’s no telling what you’re going to get yourself into. Calling the game “organic,” they explained that events involving NPCs, enemies, wildlife, and other variables happen on their own, and sometimes you’ll simply stumble into something.

This idea isn’t new to games similar to Far Cry or even the series itself for that matter, but it the randomness aspect of finding yourself in all types of situations seems to be taken to new levels for the series in this latest game. Encountering NPCs in the game also looks like it’ll be an absolute treat when it comes to meeting and recruiting all of the diverse personalities that you’ll encounter while trying to liberate Hope County. The developers added that these NPCs also have deeper layers of development to them such as witty banter that they’ll use when grouped alongside other NPCs that they know.

But aside from the human enemies that players will encounter, the developers say that there’s an even larger threat: The wolverine. This Montana animal is one that was picked out as an enemy that they hate to encounter due to both its ferocity and the noises it makes. Like the rest of the Far Cry games, the wildlife that includes everything from birds to wolverines to bears is going to play a significant role in players’ survival.

The video’s description also shared a few more key details about Far Cry 5:

SPARK THE FIRES OF RESISTANCE AGAINST A FANATIC CULT : Stranded in hostile territory, find strength in the community around you to lead a resistance against a cult taking over Hope County, Montana.

: Stranded in hostile territory, find strength in the community around you to lead a resistance against a cult taking over Hope County, Montana. CARVE YOUR OWN PATH : The freedom to go in any direction – you decide the when, the where, and the how. From the moment you enter Hope County you have the freedom to tackle the world in any order you choose.

: The freedom to go in any direction – you decide the when, the where, and the how. From the moment you enter Hope County you have the freedom to tackle the world in any order you choose. A WORLD THAT EVOLVES : Play your way against Joseph Seed and his fanatical followers in a dynamic open world that adapts and reacts to the choices you make.

: Play your way against Joseph Seed and his fanatical followers in a dynamic open world that adapts and reacts to the choices you make. DYNAMIC TOYS: Tear up the countryside in iconic American vehicles you can make your own; from muscle cars to big rigs,from ATVs to tractors.

Far Cry 5 is scheduled to release on March 27.