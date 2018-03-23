Far Cry 5: There’s a Mission That Might Feature Trump and His Alleged “Pee Tape”

Well here’s something. Apparently, there is a mission in Far Cry 5 that is a reference to President Donald Trump and his alleged “Pee Tape.” Yes, you read that right. No, this isn’t a dream. Yes, this is a video game in 2018.

By apparently, I mean maybe. As in, Far Cry 5 may not have a mission that features Trump and his alleged “Pee Tape.” However, it seemingly does. Emphasis on seemingly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

– Spoilers for a Far Cry 5 side-mission ahead –

According to Polygon, in Far Cry 5’s “Patriot Acts” side-mission, Ubisoft has you as the player collecting the aforementioned tape.

The mission begins when you speak to a man who reveals himself as a special agent, sent by the “Big Man” himself with a special, highly confidential task for you to complete. According to this special agent, you need to recover a tape that, that would make the “Big Man” look bad in the public eye. The problem is the tape is with a member of Joseph Seed’s (the antagonist, cult leader of the game) family.

The special agent describes the owner of the in-game tape as a hotel worker who got a little to nosy in business he shouldn’t have about the “Big Man’s” time in his luxury suite.

Okay, let’s stop, because if you don’t know anything about the “Pee Tape,” you’re going to start to get lost, if you aren’t already. So basically, the “Pee Tape” refers to a video that surfaced and referenced an unverified dossier that President Trump had colluded with Russia. In it, there are reports where Trump hired a number of prostitutes to urinate in front of him. It’s important to note that these are just reports, and no evidence of any kind has ever surfaced to suggest the validity of this report is accurate.

That said, back to the mission. Polygon notes that it never directly specifies the tape, or who you’re retrieving it for beyond the “Big Man.” However, in the video below, the outlet does provide a string of examples that it thinks hints at the “Pee Tape,” including the special agent saying the following at one point:

“Attention comrade, the bed has been wet. I repeat: the bed has been wet.”

Until Ubisoft confirms this is in fact what it is referencing in this mission (it likely never will), none of this is more than speculation about speculation. Further, it may even be a bit of stretch, however, given the game’s subject matter it is within the realm of possibility.

Far Cry 5 is poised to launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 27th.