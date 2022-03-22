Far Cry 6 Getting Stranger Things Mission This Week

Far Cry 6 on Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X is getting new content this week, courtesy of Netflix’s hit TV show, Stranger Things. And unlike some of the game’s other post-launch content, this content is free. While the Vaas, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed DLC require the Season Pass or a separate purchase, this new content is being added to the game with its next update on March 24.

Right now, details on the content are scarce. The official Far Cry 6 Twitter account describes it as a “crossover mission” that will be made available starting March 24. While the language used seems to possibly suggest it’s a limited-time ordeal, there’s no confirmation of this and so far that isn’t how any of the game’s free post-launch missions have worked.

What we do know is that the game is having a free-to-play weekend to celebrate the release. The promotion will run from March 24 to March 27 and allow those that take advantage of it to play by themselves or via co-op. Far Cry 6 is about 24 hours to 60, depending on your playstyle, which means you can realistically mainline the game during this free trial, and if you’re really dedicated, you can even get a 100 percent completion rate as well. Adding to this, the game is going to be 50 percent off while the Season Pass will be 35 percent off.

https://twitter.com/FarCrygame/status/1506284656668426242

Far Cry 6 is available via Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the 2021 Ubisoft game, click here.

“The Far Cry series has always known how to keep players busy, and Far Cry 6 is no different,” reads the opening of our official review of the game. “Yara feels bigger than most open-world playgrounds and is filled with things to do, though unfortunately for completionists, many of those activities seldom feel rewarding enough to pursue. A superb villain made even more special considering Far Cry’s prestigious roster of antagonists and plenty of turn-your-brain-off quests keep Far Cry 6 engaging, but it definitely feels as though the Far Cry formula has now been stretched thin.”