Far Cry 5 Villain Is Now in Far Cry 6

Far Cry 5 villain Joseph Seed is now in Far Cry 6, courtesy of its latest DLC release, Joseph: Collapse. If you played Far Cry: New Dawn, you’ll know that it ruins the only redeeming thing about Far Cry 6, Joseph Seed. It wraps the villain’s story in underwhelming fashion. The cult leader is back though, though it’s not in Far Cry 6 proper. Rather, it’s new standalone DLC. And like previous Far Cry 6 DLC starring Pagan Min and Vaas Montenegro, the villains for Far Cry 4 and Far Cry 3 respectively, this new DLC puts you in the shoes of the villain.

“Joseph: Collapse gives you the opportunity to play as Joseph Seed. Unveil his backstories as you struggle with your collapsing faith, suffering the consequences of the chaos you brought on the world… and your family,” reads an official pitch of the DLC, which takes players back to Hope County, Montana, the setting of Far Cry 5.

According to Ubisoft, the DLC is available via the Season Pass (which comes with three bits of DLC and Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon) or as a separate purchase, though it requires you to own Far Cry 6. Whether it’s any good and worth a standalone purchase, the jury is still out.

Far Cry 6 is available via Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the latest Far Cry game, click here.

“The Far Cry series has always known how to keep players busy, and Far Cry 6 is no different,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Yara feels bigger than most open-world playgrounds and is filled with things to do, though unfortunately for completionists, many of those activities seldom feel rewarding enough to pursue. A superb villain made even more special considering Far Cry’s prestigious roster of antagonists and plenty of turn-your-brain-off quests keep Far Cry 6 engaging, but it definitely feels as though the Far Cry formula has now been stretched thin.”