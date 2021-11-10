Far Cry 6 Vaas DLC Gets Release Date

Far Cry 6 doesn’t seem to be selling as many copies as Far Cry 5, and it’s certainly not as critically acclaimed as Far Cry 3 and Far Cry 4 were, but it’s still getting DLC. Before release, a Season Pass for the game was announced, and now we know when this first bit of DLC will release. Taking to Twitter, Michael Mando, the actor responsible for Vaas in Far Cry 3, revealed that Far Cry 6: Vaas Insanity DLC will release on November 16.

Details on the DLC are scarce, but it’s part of a larger Season Pass that puts players into the shoes of the villains of previous games. The catch? The heroes of those games are now the baddies.

“Embrace the Far Cry legacy and play as the villains with the Far Cry 6 Season Pass,” reads an official blurb about the Season Pass content.” For the first time in Far Cry history, you are the villain. Get up close and personal as you take control of the legends themselves: Vaas Montenegro, Pagan Min and Joseph Seed – all played by the original cast. Delve into these iconic villain’s twisted minds, uncover their backstories, battle their inner demons, and reunite with familiar faces. All of this in a new Far Cry gameplay experience in which you will have to die… and retry. Can you escape the mind of a villain?

Far Cry 6 is available via the Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

“The Far Cry series has always known how to keep players busy, and Far Cry 6 is no different,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Yara feels bigger than most open-world playgrounds and is filled with things to do, though unfortunately for completionists, many of those activities seldom feel rewarding enough to pursue. A superb villain made even more special considering Far Cry’s prestigious roster of antagonists and plenty of turn-your-brain-off quests keep Far Cry 6 engaging, but it definitely feels as though the Far Cry formula has now been stretched thin.”