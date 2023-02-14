Far Cry 6 Getting New Free Trial

Ubisoft is holding a new free trial phase for Far Cry 6 in the coming days. Since releasing back in 2021, Ubisoft has occasionally had free demo periods for the latest installment in the Far Cry franchise as a way of attempting to bring in more players. And while Far Cry 6 has already been quite successful for Ubisoft on its own, this coming weekend, yet another free trial for the game will be going live for those that are interested in giving it a shot.

Beginning on Thursday, February 16th, Far Cry 6 will be kicking off its latest free trial. This demo period will last for four days in total until February 20th and will be available across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Unlike some trials in this manner that other titles tend to have, this free phase for Far Cry 6 will let players experience the entire game and its accompanying DLC. That means that if you can power through Far Cry 6 in only four days, you can beat the game without ever having to buy it.

"The free weekend will give players access to all of Far Cry 6's base game, including the crossover missions inspired by pop culture: Rambo: All the Blood, and The Vanishing, a Stranger Things mystery," said Ubisoft of this upcoming trial phase. "If you don't want your time in Yara to end after the weekend, Far Cry 6 will be on sale for up to 70% off for a limited time. Purchase the game after the free weekend ends, and all your progress will carry over."

As mentioned, this free trial for Far Cry 6 will be downloadable and accessible across all of the game's various platforms for both last-gen and current-gen hardware. This includes PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

