Is Far Cry 6 a Far Cry 3 Prequel?

Is Far Cry 6 a prequel to Far Cry 3? Today, the PlayStation Store leaked Far Cry 6, in the process revealing the game's release date, next-gen platforms, and more. Included in this is a piece of key art that confirms Giancarlo Esposito, best known for his role as Gus Fring in Breaking Bad, will be the game's villain. Esposito's character isn't the only character on the leaked key art though. There's also a young boy named Diego, who appears to be Esposito's son, and who conspicuously looks like the child version of Far Cry 3 antagonist, Vaas Montenegro.

Now, I know what you're thinking: Vaas and Diego are different names. Yes, but it's not unreasonable to think Diego changed his name later in life when he turned to a life of piracy. It's also possible he changed his name to escape his past.

As you can see in the image below -- via Joe Skrebels -- Diego features the exact same eyebrow scar as Vaas. Now, in the actual game, Vaas doesn't have the eyebrow scar, but for live-action stints as the character, actor Michael Mando does have it shaved in.

That's not all though. Earlier this year, Michael Mando teased that he may reprise the iconic video game role "very soon."

"Vaas is my spirit animal - having co-created that character is something that will always be dear to me," said Mando when asked if he gets recognized as the villain. "I still get recognized as Vaas, and I still feel the outpouring of love for that character - makes me very happy. Who knows... maybe I will reprise the role very soon?"

On top of this, it makes sense. The game's story is rumored to take place somewhere in Latin America and star a dictator. In other words, will we see the making of Vaas and come to understand why he is the way he is during the event of Far Cry 6? If so, we will presumably see Cintra as well, his sister, and another major character in Far Cry 3.

Of course, for now, all of this is nothing more than speculation. Not only has Ubisoft not commented on the actual leak itself, but there's no way it's going to comment on speculation over major story points about the game.

