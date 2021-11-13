Far Cry 6 Player Discovers The Game’s Best Detail

Far Cry 6 has been out for a few weeks, and while most can agree the game has several problems and instances where it falls shorts — particularly in its open-world design and writing — there’s no denying there’s a lot of great elements of the game, including a wide range of smaller details that prove that while the game is very formulaic and a cookie-cutter Ubisoft experience, the developers did pour some love into the title.

One of these great smaller details involves Chorizo, one of the game’s Amigos, which are animals you can recruit to accompany you on your journey and aid in your guerrilla efforts. And he’s adorable, so of course, if you aim down the sights at him, he will sometimes play dead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s unclear how often this triggers, but you can check it out for yourself, below, courtesy of Sowsky652:

If you run with any Amigo, you’ll know there are a lot of great details involving them. For example, Chorizo will sometimes take naps in idle moments. Meanwhile, Boom Boom will sometimes interact with NPCs in camps, standing on his back legs and giving them his paws.

Far Cry 6 is available worldwide via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the new Ubisoft game — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.

“The Far Cry series has always known how to keep players busy, and Far Cry 6 is no different,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Yara feels bigger than most open-world playgrounds and is filled with things to do, though unfortunately for completionists, many of those activities seldom feel rewarding enough to pursue. A superb villain made even more special considering Far Cry’s prestigious roster of antagonists and plenty of turn-your-brain-off quests keep Far Cry 6 engaging, but it definitely feels as though the Far Cry formula has now been stretched thin.”