Far Cry 6 Assassin’s Creed Easter Egg Is Killing Players

Ubisoft is big on putting Easter eggs in its games to reference other projects and series, and Far Cry 6 is no exception. The game features more than one Assassin’s Creed reference, but one of them is proving to be rather deadly for players who forget what game they’re in and try to follow through with the Easter egg. The consequences for doing so are basically nonexistent, however, so there’s no harm in trying it out if you come across it.

The Easter egg in question is located on the Cayo Seguro Peninsula which is found in the northern part of the island players find themselves on at the start of the game following the opening segments. After climbing a tower and finding a Libertad Crate, players are met with a familiar scene where they’re looking down at a pile of hay beneath them on the ground. Ubisoft even threw in the sounds of birds screeching once players step out onto a plank to trigger those Assassin’s Creed reflexes and make players want to take a leap of faith.

A video below from a player who shared a clip of the Easter egg on Twitter shows how that jump works out. Far Cry still is not Assassin’s Creed despite its references and connections, so Dani can’t safely dive into the stack of hay to save themselves. The player’s able to pull their parachute in time to avoid death from fall damage, but rest assured from the many other clips of this that if you don’t use your parachute, you’ll die.

I see what you did there @FarCrygame 😉 I always appreciate Assassin's Creed Easter Eggs in Ubisoft games



If you haven't yet checked out #FarCry6 I highly recommend it, I havent played a game thats made me laugh this much in years!! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AOwDTByBCc — Deza 🔥 (@ItsDezaYT) October 9, 2021

Of course, a death in Far Cry 6 only means a quick respawn around the same point that you were located at before, so there’s no harm in trying this out yourself. There’s also no achievement of any kind for this action, however, so you’ll get nothing more than a memory and a humorous clip for your efforts.

Other Assassin’s Creed Easter eggs and even references to past Far Cry games exist in Far Cry 6, too. Prior to the game’s launch, we spoke to Far Cry 6’s world director to learn more about the plans for these Easter eggs and how the teams avoid pushing the references too far.

While the Easter eggs are welcome references for fans of Ubisoft’s games, Far Cry 6 overall felt a bit too cluttered and busy to be thoroughly enjoyable. More on that and the rest of Far Cry 6 is discussed in our review.