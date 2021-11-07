Far Cry 6 Fans Are in Love With One of the Game’s Tiniest Details

Far Cry 6 is out, and so far, fans and critics alike don’t seem overly impressed with the latest installment of the aging series. That said, while there’s plenty to criticize and dislike about the game, there’s also plenty to appreciate, including some of the finer details of the game. For example, when you’re in a vehicle and a good song comes on, the protagonist of the game will sing along. This may sound inconsequential, but it’s a feature players have been gushing about on Reddit, Twitter, and elsewhere.

It doesn’t matter if you play as the female or male protagonist, both will sing along to certain songs. Meanwhile, if you’re playing co-op, they will sing together. Again, it’s a small feature, but it’s a feature that’s been winning fans over, especially after Far Cry 5, which for some reason had a silent protagonist.

“I’m glad they seriously overcorrected for having a silent protagonist in Far Cry 5,” reads the top reply to the Reddit post above. “This is great, but my favorite is when you get out of the car and the radio cuts off and Dani keeps singing for a second. It’s perfect. Same for when Dani actually responds to the little passing comments from NPC’s. Such a nice touch.”

“You’re not the only one,” reads the other top reply, directly responding to the text of the post. “There is something about it that also makes me feel happy in a way. It’s also a really cool feature.”

Far Cry 6 is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Amazon Luna, and Google Stadia.

“The Far Cry series has always known how to keep players busy, and Far Cry 6 is no different,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Yara feels bigger than most open-world playgrounds and is filled with things to do, though unfortunately for completionists, many of those activities seldom feel rewarding enough to pursue. A superb villain made even more special considering Far Cry’s prestigious roster of antagonists and plenty of turn-your-brain-off quests keep Far Cry 6 engaging, but it definitely feels as though the Far Cry formula has now been stretched thin.”