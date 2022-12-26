Former Far Cry Boss Working on New Blizzard Game

Blizzard Entertainment has a survival game in the works, and the development team has a new general manager that should be familiar to Far Cry fans! Dan Hay first served as a producer on Far Cry 3 back in 2011. After the game's release, Hay became the executive producer on Far Cry: Blood Dragon, Far Cry 4, and Far Cry Primal. He continued in that role on Far Cry 5 while also serving as the game's creative director. Before leaving Ubisoft, he served as the executive director on Far Cry: New Dawn and Far Cry 6.

The announcement of Hay's role was made in a recent blog post on Blizzard's official website. Hay was listed among several other change-ups being made to the company's various teams. While the game does not have a title just yet, it seems that development is starting to ramp up; in addition to the hiring of Hay, Blizzard says that it has significantly increased the number of developers on the game.

"Dan Hay, General Manager of Survival Game: Leading the team which is infusing this genre with Blizzard magic while crafting our first new IP since Overwatch. The team has doubled in size this year and we're looking to grow it even more in the new year," Blizzard's blog post reads.

It remains to be seen just how similar this survival game will be to Ubisoft's Far Cry franchise, and how it will manage to differentiate itself. Launching a brand-new IP can be a pretty difficult task in the video game industry, but these moves suggest Blizzard already has a lot of faith in the project. Unfortunately, the game doesn't even have a title yet, which means we could be waiting a long time for more information. For now, Far Cry fans and fans of Blizzard will just have to wait patiently to learn more!

Are you interested in learning more about this game from Blizzard? Do you think this new survival game will have similarities to Far Cry? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Reddit]