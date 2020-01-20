Fast & Furious Crossroads Releases New Screenshots

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-09rf4qmtgg&feature=emb_title

Last month at The Game Awards, publisher Bandai Namco and developer Slightly Mad Studios announced a new and official Fast & Furious game dubbedFast & Furious Crossroads. The game is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is currently slated to release sometime in May 2020. Upon reveal, the game was hit with a lot of criticism and backlash from fans of the long-running movie series. In short, people thought the graphics looked dated, and while this is true to some extent, the game looks pretty good in its newest screenshots.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on the game’s official Twitter account, developer Slightly Mad Studios — the team behind Project Cars — has been sharing new screenshots of the May-bound title. These new screenshots include the start of a race and vehicles players will see over the course of the game.

Live your life a quarter mile at a time. #FastFuriousCrossroads pic.twitter.com/NRUHZ2qgC3 — Fast & Furious Crossroads (@FastFuriousCR) January 17, 2020

Which #FastandFurious cars are you most excited to drive when Fast & Furious Crossroads arrives this May? pic.twitter.com/sDmmJg43js — Fast & Furious Crossroads (@FastFuriousCR) January 13, 2020

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a precise release date, but we should hear more about the game soon given that it’s only a few months away.

Fast & Furious Crossroads will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches. Below, you can read more about the title:

“Fast & Furious Crossroads, a team-based, vehicular-heist action game set in the adrenaline-fueled Fast & Furious universe. Featuring an authentic storyline, and packed with heroes, gadgets, cars and non-stop cinematic-style action, Fast & Furious Crossroads will deliver pulse-pounding gameplay both in single player story mode and a soon-to-be-revealed multiplayer mode. The Fast & Furious Crossroads story mode expands the Fast & Furious universe—with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson reprising their roles as Dom, Letty, and Roman in an action-packed adventure set across stunning global locations.”