Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Gets Surprising New Update to Close 2024

Square Enix has unexpectedly released a new update for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth to end 2024. Within the past month, FFVII Rebirth has been getting a handful of new patches, primarily to incorporate support for Sony’s new PS5 Pro console. Other than these upgrades for the hardware, though, very little else has been done to the core game. Now, with the latest update for Rebirth, this has largely remained true as Square Enix has looked to only resolve one minor issue that has continued to plague players.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this moment, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth update version 1.003 is downloadable on PS5. The patch is a very small one that Square Enix says was only done with the purpose of fixing “issues where the DualSense Wireless Controller’s vibration was not working correctly.” Further details on what would cause this problem weren’t provided, but a solution has now been figured out.

Whatever was causing this issue with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth clearly impacted Final Fantasy VII Remake as well as Square Enix also happened to release a new patch for the previous entry in the series today. What’s even more curious is that these DualSense errors didn’t only impact the PS5 version of FFVII Remake, but also the PC iteration.

Moving forward, this could end up being one of the last updates that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth ends up receiving. The reason for this belief is because those in charge at Square Enix have already confirmed that FFVII Rebirth won’t be getting any DLC in the future. Because of this lack of new content for Rebirth, there’s a good chance that updates will start to slow down greatly, if not stop entirely, in the weeks and months ahead.

The one thing that is known to be happening with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth imminently, though, is that it will be releasing on PC. This launch is set to take place in roughly one month when FFVII Rebirth will hit Steam and the Epic Games Store on January 23rd. Those interested in picking up the PC version of the game can currently snag it at a 30% discount if they pre-order it in advance.