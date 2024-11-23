Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Gives Verdict on DLC

The highly anticipated second installment in the series of Final Fantasy VII remakes has been one of the biggest games in 2024, with the Game Awards nominations to prove it. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth brings new and old fans alike back to Midgar, picking up where Final Fantasy VII Remake left off. Now that they’ve finished the game, fans are ready for more.

Like Remake, Rebirth strives to balance faithfully revisiting the classic storyline with the type of expanded lore and gameplay available for such an ambitious project. With three installments planned, there’s room for Square Enix to take their time with the series, fleshing out character backgrounds and lore to give fans even more to love about Final Fantasy VII.

In fact, about a year after the release of Final Fantasy Remake, fans got a special treat – a DLC with a brand new story, following fan-favorite Yuffie. This DLC, called FFVII Episode INTERmission, puts players in Yuffie’s shoes. It is comprised of two chapters, adding around five hours of gameplay to the Intergrade version of Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Many players enjoyed getting to see what Yuffie was up to while offscreen in the original game and have been eagerly waiting to see whether they could expect a similar expansion after Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Clearly, fans want something more to link them to their favorite characters while waiting for the third and final installment in the trilogy of remakes.

Why Players Shouldn’t Expect DLC for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Unfortunately, it looks like there will not be any DLC content for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. In an interview with Daily Star, the game director shared that Square Enix has no plans to bring a similar extra chapter to Rebirth. While this may be disappointing to those hoping to get another behind-the-scenes perspective on favorite characters, there is a good reason.

According to Hamaguchi, Square Enix doesn’t want to release DLC because that would take away time and resources that could otherwise be focused on developing the next game in the series. Essentially, putting out DLC would potentially push back the release date for the next installment in the trilogy, and the developers would much rather bring us the conclusion of the main story.

While fans would surely enjoy a few hours of bonus content, most would probably agree that finishing up the remake trilogy is a higher priority. After all, Remake found plenty of new fans as well as returning ones, which likely means some gamers might well be waiting to find out what happens next. And even those who are familiar with the contours of the original story as told many years ago likely want to see what additional changes and expansions are yet to come.

For now, Square Enix has not announced when fans can expect the third remake of Final Fantasy VII, or even given a hint as to its title. But from what the game director shared, it seems likely that the project is already well underway. This might mean fans may be able to get their hands on the next game sooner than previously anticipated – perhaps even in 2027, which marks the original game’s 30-year anniversary.