Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Gets Its Biggest Update Yet

Square Enix has released what is likely the biggest update yet for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Since its launch earlier in 2024, there have only been four patches in total for FFVII Rebirth. Most of these updates have been on the small side and have merely fixed bugs or improved the overall stability of Rebirth for players. Now, Square Enix has released a much more substantial update for the title that will make it drastically better than before.

Downloadable now on PS5, update version 1.050 for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is a hefty one. Notable, this update makes FFVII Rebirth compatible with the PS5 Pro, which is set to release in mere days. To that end, Square Enix has added a new “Versatility Mode” to the graphical options which will both improve the fidelity and performance of the game at once. While this aspect of the update will only work for those with PS5 Pro, Square Enix has said that there are other fixes in this Final Fantasy VII Rebirth patch as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Final Fantasy VII Rebirth patch 1.050 is available now,” Square Enix informed fans. “This update contains fixes for some bugs and improvements in functionality and stability while also implementing ‘Versatility Mode’, offering a new experience for all PlayStation 5 Pro players from launch on Thursday.”

At the time of this writing, Square Enix hasn’t released the full patch notes for update 1.050 to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. As a result, it’s not known what these additional fixes and improvements to the game might actually be related to. In all likelihood, the patch notes should come about at some point, and when they do, we’ll be sure to share them with you here on ComicBook.

As for the PS5 Pro itself, Sony’s revamped and more powerful version of the PlayStation 5 is set to launch this week on November 7th. In addition to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, other PS5 games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarok, Demon’s Souls, Alan Wake 2, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7 will be getting upgraded for PS5 Pro. To learn more about which PS5 titles will be receiving new updates for the hardware, you can find a comprehensive list right here.