Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Release Date Announced in New Trailer

Square Enix has finally announced the release date for Final Fantasy 7 Revelation in a new trailer for the game. Upon its reveal earlier this year, Square Enix had only committed to broadly releasing the final entry in its Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy in spring of 2027. Now, for those who have been waiting for a more well-defined date to circle on the calendar, it has come about.

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To end today’s new PlayStation State of Play, a new gameplay trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Revelation was shown off. While the video featured new looks at the story, combat, and characters who will be found in the game, it also most notably concluded by confirming that Final Fantasy 7 Revelation will launch on April 8, 2027. Upon its arrival, the game will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC platforms, which is a departure from its initial PlayStation exclusivity for previous entries.

You can get a look at this new trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Revelation for yourself here:

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