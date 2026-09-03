Remake of Square Enix SNES RPG Leaked Ahead of Reveal

A remake of a Square Enix SNES RPG has leaked ahead of its reveal. The SNES RPG was released in 1995 by Square, before it merged with Enix and became known as Square Enix. Notably, this game was not available in the West until its 2019 remaster. Before this, it was exclusive to Japan. To this end, while many old-school gamers may know the game in question as an SNES game, most who have played it in the United States didn’t play it on the SNES, but played it on mobile devices, the PS Vita, the PS4, PC, or Xbox One, all of which it came to in 2019.

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The new leak comes the way of the Brazilian Ministry of Justice and Public Security, which rates video games for release in the South American country. Recently, it rated Romancing SaGa 3: Destinies United for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. This appears to be a remake of Romancing Saga 3, in the vein of Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven, which was a recent remake of Romancing SaGa 2. Not only does this rating leak the existence of Romancing SaGa 3: Destinies, but indicates it’s both going to be revealed soon and released soon, as games don’t get rated for release until they are nearing the latter for a variety of purposes, such as avoiding leaks. Unfortunately, Square Enix has waited so long to make an announcement that the remake ended up leaking anyway.

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Reveal Soon?

Tokyo Game Show is slated to happen later this month, going down on September 17 to September 21. There is a very good chance this will be announced during this show, or right before it. This is just speculation, though.

As for the game, for those unfamiliar with it, it is actually the sixth game in the SaGa series, despite what its name may suggest. It’s the third Romancing SaGa game, though. And it was received fairly well back in the day and sold very strongly in Japan as well. The trailer above is not the original version of the game, but the aforementioned remaster that came in the 2010s to last-gen platforms.

All of that said, remember to take this leak with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official information. The Brazil rating board isn’t rating imaginary games, but there is always the very slim possibility this project ends up being cancelled, put on ice, or reworked, changing timelines and expectations in the process.

At the moment of publishing, Square Enix has not said a peep about this new leak and the speculation it has created. For a variety of reasons, we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.