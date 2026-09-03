Two Wii Games Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 Next Month

Two Nintendo Wii games are coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 next month, and the timing of their release is perfect. Many Nintendo Wii games remain trapped on the console because they are often not easy to port due to motion controls. And while the Wii library is not as great as other Nintendo consoles, it does have many certified classics. Thankfully, the games in question both made minimal use of motion controls and were available on other platforms, so the Wii’s motion controls are not a problem here.

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More specifically, it’s been revealed that come October 16, Nintendo Switch 2 users will be able to buy the LEGO Harry Potter Collection from the eShop for $49.99, courtesy of Warner Bros, TT Games, Double Eleven, and Cast Iron Games. This collection is already available to Switch 2 users via backward compatibility with the Switch, where it’s been available since 2018, but it’s not been available natively. Meanwhile, in addition to being available on the eShop, there will be a physical release at the same price point.

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As for why this release is perfectly timed, there are two reasons. One of these reasons is that it’s right in time for Halloween and Christmas. Many consider the Harry Potter series as holiday-themed movies even if they technically aren’t. Meanwhile, HBO’s new Harry Potter TV series is also set to debut on Christmas. This allows fans to stack these two releases right on top of each other.

There is no dialogue in the cutscenes, so you don’t have to worry about saturating yourself with the story that is about to be retold. The LEGO Harry Potter games are much more about reliving the story and world of the series through action.

As for the two releases, for those unfamiliar with them, they are action-adventure games and linear retellings of the books/movies. Lego Harry Potter: Years 1–4 was released back in 2010, covering the first four books: Philosopher’s Stone, Chamber of Secrets, Prisoner of Azkaban, and Goblet of Fire. Upon release, it earned a 79 on Metacritic, with slightly more favorable user review scores. A year later, in 2011, Lego Harry Potter: Years 5–7 was released. This is the same ordeal, but it retells Order of the Phoenix, Half-Blood Prince, Deathly Hallows – Part 1, and Deathly Hallows – Part 2. It received very similar critic scores and consumer scores. Combined, the games offer roughly 25 to 50 hours of content, depending on completion rate.

Lastly, it is worth noting that the collection includes all DLC released for the games, including a Character Pack featuring Godric Gryffindor, Harry (Yule Ball), Helga Hufflepuff, Lockhart (Straitjacket), Luna (Lion Head), Peeves, Hermione (Pink Dress), Ron Weasley (Ghoul), Rowena Ravenclaw, and Salazar Slytherin.