GTA 6 May Have Just Changed Video Game Marketing Forever, But Not For the Better

In an unprecedented move, Rockstar Games sold Netflix a six-hour exclusivity deal for an extended 28-minute trailer of its upcoming title Grand Theft Auto 6, out November 19th. The footage showcased gameplay, enhanced graphics, various missions, differences in how police respond to wanted levels, and more, which is something the fandom had been pressuring Rockstar to deliver given how close the game was to releasing without showing any substantial footage. Despite GTA 6 suffering from leaks earlier in the month, the Netflix showcase delivered and was a huge success for the streamer, despite the same footage being posted on YouTube later that evening.

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The trailer hit 31.1 million views on Netflix, was number 1 in 87 of the 93 countries where Netflix is available, and was the most-watched title on the platform the week it debuted. Netflix reported the stats while lauding the move as a “first of its kind” and heralding GTA 6 as the record-holder of the “biggest entertainment launch of all time.” It’s a good move for Rockstar, which likely got a hefty sum of money from Netflix for the deal and it’s great for Netflix to get a piece of “the biggest entertainment launch of all time,” despite scaling back its efforts to break into the gaming industry. Most of all, it’s a great show of faith to the shareholders who are monetarily invested in the streamer, as well as Rockstar. Although having an exclusivity window on a game’s trailer is unprecedented, since this showing for GTA 6 did well, expect gaming’s next big moment to be bought out by a streamer with cash as well.

What Does This Mean For The Future of Trailers?

These days, everything is for sale as corporations, conglomerates, and industries at large look to maximize profits, no matter the cost or the optics. Now that Netflix, Rockstar Games, and publisher Take-Two Interactive have opened a door to another revenue stream, don’t think for one second the door to trailer exclusivity is going to close any time soon. Publishers and developers won’t leave money on the table, and fans have shown, despite the leaks, despite the controversy surrounding the exclusivity alongside GTA 6’s $80-$100 price tag and locked content, they will show up to watch the footage regardless and as soon as possible.

Take-Two’s CEO Strauss Zelnick called initial pre-orders “unprecedented” when they first went up, but after the extended look on Netflix, pre-orders rose 436%, according to tracker Sensor Tower. Although we can’t predict what the next big moment in gaming will be, we can assume it will follow a similar release and marketing strategy as Rockstar Games.

Kingdom Hearts 4, another hotly anticipated title, was just showcased at D23 earlier in August, following the news that the 25-year-old series has become a billion-dollar franchise. It’s possible the next time we see a trailer for the game will be during next year’s D23, as Kingdom Hearts 4 isn’t set to release until sometime late 2027. However, there won’t be a number of profit cuts for an exclusivity deal, since Disney and Square Enix crossover titles would debut at a self-owned event. It’s even possible Disney may direct fans over to Disney+ for a time for an exclusive look, hours before it arrives publicly on YouTube.

We wouldn’t be surprised if the next 007 game doesn’t have a trailer that’s first featured on Paramount+ or if Sony uses Crunchyroll to debut exclusive content for one of its upcoming anime games. Dev teams and publishers backed by big entertainment corporations with a dedicated streaming service utilizing this kind of marketing is an easy move to make. But those who are not attached to a parent company with a streaming service will be looking for buyers from big independent streamers like Netflix, not only to get new eyes on their product, but to fatten their pockets and get a promised return from their advertising budgets.