Dave Bautista’s God of War Progress Video Sparks Controversy Among Fans

The past few months have been a weird time for God of War fans, as the planned Prime Video TV series has undergone major changes in a quick timeline. Back in July it was revealed that Ryan Hurst, the actor set to play Kratos in the TV series, had suffered a major injury on set that would sideline him with an extensive recovery time. Rather than wait it out, though, Prime Video and the team behind the series decided to recast the part, given that the delays to wait on Hurst would have been not only extensive in terms of time but also money.

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Not long after it was confirmed that Hurst would be replaced, a decision arrived, though, with Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista officially lined up to play Kratos in the God of War TV series. A worry that popped up almost immediately was the timeline for the star, who had a few months to bulk up. Bautista has addressed this with a video on social media that reveals he’s working hard to get his body in shape to take on the role. True to form, though, that worry being addressed directly has led to fans developing another concern.

Dave Bautista’s Kratos Training Has Fans Unclear About the Timeline

In the video shared on social media, Bautista showed off his progress with muscle training for the role of Kratos, including Michael Corleone’s iconic line from The Godfather Part III, “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!” Bautista captioned the video with: “3rd week in to weight training again. 2 more months to get to where I need to be. Like ridin a bike! LFG!💪🏽”

Dave Bautista shares his progress as he trains to portray Kratos in the Amazon Prime 'God of War' series.



"3rd week in to weight training again. 2 more months to get to where I need to be. Like ridin a bike! LFG!💪🏽" pic.twitter.com/rVAhtt5jZs — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) September 3, 2026

A specific note in Bautista’s post has drawn the attention of some fans, with the actor saying that he’ll be ready in two months to get started filming on the show. In response, one fan wrote, “So they are waiting for Bautista to build himself up again, but they can’t wait for Hurst to heal?” Another added, “At this point just wait for Ryan to heal and bring him back in. So dumb they changed the whole actor for an injury.”

As the fan goalposts keep moving for the God of War TV show and Bautista’s involvement, it’s worth noting that the extensive nature of Hurst’s injury meant a much longer absence than an additional two months. According to reports, Hurst tore his bicep while performing a stunt for the series, which meant at least a four-to-six-month recovery from surgery and potentially a full year of strength training to get him back to full use. That timeline would mean that the production had to make a tough choice in recasting the part, on top of the fact that four episodes had already been filmed for the series.

The reason that it was easier for them to recast rather than wait an extra year is one that anyone should realize: cost. All the other stars of God of War wouldn’t be able to wait around without their contract options expiring, resulting in them going on to find new jobs and meaning even more stars would need to be recast (and salaries paid). On top of that, the crew can’t wait a year for a return to work without finding other jobs, and the production itself has almost certainly rented studio space and constructed sets that they would need to continue paying to rent.

In the end, Bautista’s a proven pro, and the reason he’s been slotted in is almost certainly because it would save the studio way more money than the initial delay would have cost. On top of that, most fans actually seem excited about his return to muscular form, with one fan summing it up perfectly: “Imagine him two months from now with the beard, bald head, armor and Blades of Chaos.