Grand Theft Auto 6 Is Getting Multiple Limited Edition PS5 Controllers

The hype for Grand Theft Auto 6 just keeps growing. Just a week or so after its well-received gameplay reveal, it has now been confirmed that the open-world game is getting its own pair of PS5 controllers. And these pads are even more expensive than the actual game, which is already more expensive than the standard editions of most other games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Grand Theft Auto 6 Is Getting Not One, but Two Special Controllers

Play video

These limited edition controllers got their own trailer, as well, showing each corner and crevice in almost pornographic detail. One is black, while the other is white, but both feature the same blue iridescent finish near the thumbsticks, textured palm leaf details, “VI” text on the touch pad, and imprint of the series’ name on the back.

They will both launch alongside GTA 6 on November 19th, but pre-orders will go live on September 10th at 10 am local time at various retailers. They’ll be $84.99 each, too, about $10 more than a standard DualSense but about in line with other special pads and around $5 more than some of the fancier, non-licensed controllers. For example, the recently revealed Marvel’s Wolverine DualSense is also broadly going for $84.99.

Image Courtesy of Sony INteractive Entertainment

The big difference here is that just about every other special PS5 controller is from a first-party game. Including the aforementioned Marvel’s Wolverine one, PlayStation has released DualSenses inspired by games like Astro Bot, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, God of War Ragnarok, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Ghost of Yotei, Marathon, The Last of Us, and even the ill-fated Concord. However, there have been a few third-party games to get this treatment, like 007 First Light, Fortnite, and Genshin Impact.

It remains to be seen if Xbox will follow suit and get its own official GTA 6 controller. PlayStation seemingly has some sort of marketing deal with Rockstar Games, as the PS5 has been all over this game’s trailers; the gameplay reveal was overtly stated to be captured on PS5, while various other materials have noted that GTA 6 “plays best on PS5.” If no officially branded Xbox controller comes, users will just to resort to unofficially making one themselves or using Xbox’s Design Lab site to make one that very roughly resembles the official PS5 DualSenses.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!