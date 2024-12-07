FFXIV: How to Unlock the Pelupelu Allied Society

A new expansion means that you get a new Allied Society to unlock for daily quests and unique rewards. In FFXIV: Dawntrail, the Pelupelu have been added as your latest Allied Society options. Since the Pelupelu are known as voracious traders who love a good deal, it feels fitting to create daily quests that follow the theme of a new enterprise. However, if you want to open up these quests, you need to first complete the main scenario quest “Dawntrail,” which ends the 7.0 MSQ sequence, and have a Disciple of War or Disciple of Magic class at Level 90, although you should already hit the Level 100 cap from the MSQ.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Once you meet the prerequisites, your first stop is Tuliyollal. Specifically, you need to head over to the market area and find the Blue-garbed Pelupelu at (X:13.5, Y:12.9) with the quest “An Intrepid New Enterprise” available to pick up.

Kozama’uka map with quest marker for an intrepid new enterprise

After accepting this quest, teleport to the Ok’hanu Aetheryte in Kozama’uka, travel to the marked location to the southeast, and interact at the specified point to wait for the Pelupelu to arrive. This starts a short chain of quests that has you speak with several NPCs. Since you receive quest markers to guide you, it’s a rather straightforward process, especially since you’ll stay in the Ok’hanu area for the majority of it. Once the chain is complete, you unlock the Pelupelu Allied Society and its related daily quests, as well as receive the Ohokaliy emote.

Pelupelu Allied Society Rewards

First set of pelu pelplume exchange options

Naturally, the motivation for completing daily quests for an Allied Society is the rewards you can earn. Each day, you can complete up to 12 Allied Society quests before you have to wait for more allowances, although you can spend the time between resets doing side content, such as picking up the adorable Corgi Minion. Otherwise, you’ll find that it’s a standard content grind. You earn Pelu Pelplumes for completing quests, and then you can exchange those for rewards based on your relationship with the Allied Society.

When you start out, you can only pick up materia for rewards. However, increasing your reputation unlocks additional rewards, such as minions and mounts. Each quest gives you Pelu Pelplumes, although you generally only get one at a time as a reward. Additionally, you’ll be rewarded a few Allagan Tomestones of Heliometry, which is a nice bonus to put towards gear purchases. Items that you unlock aside from materia include:

Item Cost Reputation Required Wind-up Pelupelu 8 Pelu Pelplumes Trusted The Travel Agency (Dawntrail) Orchestrion Roll 6 Pelu Pelplumes Trusted Punutiy Horn 18 Pelu Pelplumes Respected Pelupack 10 Pelu Pelplumes Honored Pelubill Calot 9 Pelu Pelplumes Sworn Pelupelu Framer’s Kit 6 Pelu Pelplumes Sworn

Once you have everything you want from the Pelupelu Allied Society, you can work on building reputation with other groups if you haven’t already, such as the Loporrit Allied Society from Endwalker. Otherwise, you can take the world of Hydaelyn into your own hands while waiting for new content by trying out the Final Fantasy XIV TTRPG.