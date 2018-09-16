FIFA 19 Adds New Random Celebration Feature

FIFA 19 is set to bring a plethora of new features and gameplay changes to the series, but the one that has fans talking the most, is its smallest addition, the ability to press a button for a random celebration.

That’s right, the days of being paralyzed after scoring a 35-yard screamer with Charlie Adam with what celebration to pick, are over: you can now just leave it up to chance.

What’s unclear is if there is any limitations to this feature. For example, is Cristiano Ronaldo’s signature celebration not in the pool of possible celebrations? Can we do flips with Manchester United’s Fellani? Can we make Peter Crouch dab? Who knows. Similar celebration restrictions in past games are likely still present, but at the moment it’s unclear if this is the case for FIFA 19.

Another change the game makes to celebrations is that it appears you can no longer control where your character goes after scoring, rather there is a set path now. In other words, there’s no running and diving into the net, a FIFA pastime, or running to the halfline as Wayne Rooney and then dabbing, another FIFA pastime.

Personally, I’m a big fan of the addition of random celebrations. For one, I can never learn and remember most of the celebrations, and so what winds up happening is I do the same few every time. Plus, I normally can’t be bothered to fondle the joystick in a million directions to pull off certain celebrations, because I’m usually screaming my head off. This also adds a nice layer of unpredictability, like in real life. Now you won’t know what celebration Leon Bailey will break out when firing past FC Koln.

FIFA 19 is poised to arrive on September 28 via the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For more news, information, and media on the game, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking here.

