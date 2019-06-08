FIFA 20 Release Date and Gameplay Changes Revealed

Today, EA spilled the beans on FIFA 20, which is coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and even the Nintendo Switch on September 27, starting at $60. If you have EA Access, then you’ll get your hands on the game on September 19. It also revealed the game’s first ever trailer, which provides a glimpse into what its gameplay will be like, but there’s no raw gameplay footage. It mostly looks like, well, it looks like FIFA, but slightly prettier, more fluid, and with some tweaks here and there.

A new FIFA releases every year, which doesn’t allow for many grand changes to the formula. That said, if you’re looking for the nitty-gritty gameplay changes coming to the game and via installments after it, EA has you covered with the following breakdown:

Authentic Game Flow

Authentic Game Flow gives AI-controlled players an increased understanding of time, space, and position on the pitch, placing more emphasis on user-controlled play through new Dynamic One-on-Ones, enhanced AI Defending, and Natural Player Motion.

Dynamic One-on-Ones: built using the game tempo from the world’s best leagues, an overhauled gameflow offers more true-to-life spacing and pace of play, resulting in more 1 on 1 opportunities putting emphasis on user-controlled Decisive Moments.

AI Defending: an overhaul in the positioning and tackling system creates an environment for AI to better complement the user-controlled player. AI will offer intelligent defensive support, while rewarding and advantaging user defending.

Natural Player Motion: with locomotion and positioning innovations AI players move in a more natural and composed fashion than ever before, creating realistic football movement for all players on the pitch.

Decisive Moments

Decisive Moments give you more control over the moments that determine the outcome of a match. From Composed Finishing in the final third to Controlled Tackling at the back, along with new Strafe Dribbling and a Set Piece Refresh, you’ll have increased input in the key stages of each game.

Strafe Dribbling: the new strafe dribble mechanic adds more dimension to attacking options; enabling you to move with more agility than ever to lure your opponent in before beating him with speed or skill.

Controlled Tackling: Using the Active Touch System, user-controlled defending is advantaged and rewarded through a variety of new tackle animations. The cleaner the tackle, the higher the likelihood of retaining possession of the ball.

Set Piece Refresh: A system refresh gives deeper options for aiming direct free kicks and penalties and introduces more skill-based mechanics for ball-striking that are more rewarding than ever.

Composed Finishing: An overhaul in the fundamentals of shooting will give you more consistent and clinical finishing, creating a more true-to-life shooting experience that better rewards authentic finishing and offers risk and reward in more difficult situations like volleyed crosses.

Ball Physics

The new Ball Physics System elevates gameplay in FIFA 20 to a new level of realism, offering new shot trajectories, more realistic tackle interactions, and physics-driven behaviour.

Football Informed Motion: an overhauled motion system introduces more authentic ball spins and bounces that play out with more realism than ever before, creating a more true-to-life football experience.

New Shot Trajectories: with the new ball motion system a variety of realistic shot trajectories are unlocked, from technically dipping shots to knuckleballs, to swerved set-pieces and first-time rising shots.

In addition to the standard FIFA offering, this year’s game is also bringing back FIFA Street, or at least a mode like it. It’s called Volta mode. It’s not quite FIFA Street, but it takes that formula and marries it to core FIFA gameplay.

“EA SPORTS Volta Football takes the game back to the streets with the authentic culture, creativity and style of the small-sided game played on streets, courts and futsal pitches around the globe,” one of the game’s pages says about the mode. “Build your player, pick your gear, and express your style in football playgrounds all over the world; from a London cage, to an Amsterdam underpass, to a Tokyo rooftop.”

Volta sounds like an interesting mode that may bring back a whole new base of players to the game. There’s a lot of people who liked FIFA Street back in the day, but never played the core FIFA games.

FIFA 20 is poised to release on September 27 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming soccer/football sim, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. And of course, be sure to check back over the course of the weekend as more details about the game surface.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. How does FIFA 20 look? What do you think of its new features and gameplay changes?