New FIFA 21 Update Includes Both Career Mode and Ultimate Team Changes

EA has released a new FIFA 21 update, though, right now, the update is only available on PC, and while it's coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch, there's no word of when it will come to consoles. What we do have though is the update's patch notes, which reveal zero gameplay changes, and thus zero meta changes, but do reveal changes to both Ultimate Team and Career Mode, as well as some changes to the audio and visuals of the game.

As for the changes to Ultimate Team and Career Mode, they aren't very notable, and for the latter, not very numerous. Rather, the changes are mostly quality-of-life improvements or just issues being squashed. To this end, an annoying bug in Career Mode has been fixed that penalized you for making subs.

Below, you can check out the update's entire patch notes:

FIFA Ultimate Team

Sometimes, when attempting to matchmake in Division Rivals, an initializing message could display, and no match could be found.

In online matches, the end of match screens displayed both players as FUT Founders, regardless of when their Clubs were founded.

The Compare Price function did not return any results when used for Stadium Items.

Adjusted the color of the timer present on the Squad screen for Live Squad Building Challenges to make it easier to see.

After entering and exiting the News tab, some parts of the UI did not always display correctly.

Sometimes, messages could take longer than expected to display in the News panels.

An “X” UI symbol could display over Player Items that were actually eligible for the Squad Requirements of the Three Nations Live FUT Friendly. This was a visual issue only.

The UI could become visually corrupted when selecting and deselecting favorite Live or Foundation Squad Building Challenges.

Some Badges displayed a placeholder image.

Career Mode

Substitutes who entered the match were losing an unintentionally high amount of Stamina.

The Sharpshooter Achievement did not unlock when its conditions were met.- A stability issue could occur when viewing News items in the CONMEBOL Libertadores tournament.

General, Audio, and Visual

Updated some kits, adboards, balls, stadiums, and 2D portraits.

Added 8 Starheads, and 1 legacy Starhead. Stay tuned to the EA SPORTS FIFA Tracker to learn when these Starheads will become active.



FIFA 21 is available via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.