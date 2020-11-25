FIFA 21 Makes Another Big Gameplay Change

✖

A new FIFA 21 update is making a big gameplay change to the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and PC game that is likely to impact the meta in a major way. Right now, the update is only available on PC, but it should be coming to consoles either sometime later this week or next week. Compared to some of the most recent and previous updates, this new one -- Title Update #6 -- is on the smaller side, however, it does make some notable changes to the gameplay.

Primarily, the update has reduced the distances that AI teammates can reach when attempting to block the ball, though this change only applies to situations where the ball carrier takes the shot. For now, it remains to be seen how considerable this reduction is, but it looks poised to possibly disrupt the current online meta, which heavily relies on the AI's knack to block any and every long-distance shot.

Below, you can check out the "gameplay" section of the patch notes. Meanwhile, for the full patch notes, which includes all the changes and improvements made to the game's various modes, like Career Mode and Ultimate Team, click here.

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

Reduced the distance that AI teammates can reach when attempting to block the ball.

This change applies only in situations where the ball carrier takes a shot.

Improved interception logic in situations where the defending player is directly in the ball’s path.

This change applies only in situations where the ball carrier is passing the ball.

Reduced exit speed after a successfully performed stepover or stepovers while in motion.

Increased the distance that a ball can travel after being deflected by the goalkeeper’s hands.

Addressed the following issues:

Sometimes, defenders could stretch their legs higher than intended when performing a blocking animation.

Sometimes, shoulder challenges and seal outs could result in unexpected player movement for the defending player.

Manual Player Switching with a mouse was not functioning when using keyboard and mouse controls.

FIFA 21 is available for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch.