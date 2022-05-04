FIFA 22 Crossplay Test Announced

✖

EA Sports is testing crossplay in FIFA 22 "in the near future," the publisher announced this week. That crossplay test, however, is not going to be available across every platform the game is on, nor will it be accessible in every mode. While this first introduction of crossplay is simply a test, people who don't want to participate in it can easily opt out of the trial run if they prefer to keep matchmaking restricted to their current platform.

Those on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Stadia platforms will be able to partake in this test, EA Sports said this week in a post on the FIFA site. On top of that limited availability, crossplay is only being enabled in the Online Seasons and Online Friendlies modes. The publisher said it's limited the test to these modes to start with so that it can stay on top of any issues that might pop up, a common route for these sorts of cross-platform tests.

"While we want to enable our players to play with as many friends and others as possible, we limited the test to these two modes with the aim of reducing the chance for introducing new issues into the game," EA Sports said. "We are confident that the game data and feedback that we get from these two modes will help inform how Cross-play could further be implemented in future titles."

If you want to take part in the test, EA said to look for a widget in the bottom-right corner of the menu whenever you're playing FIFA 22. Once there, you'll see an option where you can opt in or opt out of the crossplay test. Simply set it to whichever setting you'd prefer to utilize and you'll be in or out. Through this same widget, you can also add friends by entering their EA username or through the platform they're playing on so that you can join up with someone who might not be on the same platform as you.

EA did not give an idea of how long this test might last before crossplay is fully implemented across different platforms, though it's expected that we'll get more information about that in the future after this test has been running for a bit.