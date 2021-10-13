Huge FIFA 22 Update Makes 45 Gameplay Changes

The first FIFA 22 update is live on PC and Google Stadia, and soon it will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. How soon, isn’t disclosed, nor is whether or not the update is coming to Nintendo Switch. What we do have is the update’s patch notes, which reveal how mammoth the update is, though it’s unclear what the file size on each platform is.

As noted in the headline, the update comes with 45 gameplay changes, including many tweaks and improvements the game needed since its launch earlier this month. What these changes will do the meta, remain to seen, but judging by the reaction to the update, many are hoping it won’t impact the moment-to-moment gameplay very much. While there’s a problem with goalies, players seem to like where the meta is right now.

Below, you can check out the “Gameplay” section of the patch notes. For the complete patch notes, including the latest changes and improvements to Career Mode, Ultimate Team, audio, and more, click here.

Gameplay:

Reduced the effectiveness of goalkeepers when diving for top corner shots taken from inside of the penalty box. This change specifically applies to shots taken within 37 feet/11.27 meters of the goalkeeper.

Improved the frequency of player controlled sliding blocks making contact with a traveling ball.

Updated the defensive logic for players near the halfway line when defending a counter attack that originated from a corner situation. Defenders near the halfway line will now attempt to more closely mark the counter attacking players.

Added goalkeeper animations that could occur when a keeper is attempting to save a high finesse shot. This change is intended to provide more authentic looking goalkeeper reactions and very slightly increases the effectiveness of goalkeepers saving this type of shot.

Widened the area where the reticle can be placed during free kicks in order to allow for more control over spin and general placement.

In Co-Op matches, Player Lock will now be canceled after the Player Locked player performs a pass, or after their teammate performs a pass to a different player.

[PS5 Only] Added a new Controller Setting to set desired Adaptive Trigger Resistance.

Improved referee logic to call more fouls caused by high velocity tackles.

Improved referee logic to call for fewer penalty kicks caused by reasonably timed slide tackles.

Improved referee logic to call more fouls in situations where a player purposefully collides with a goalkeeper that is holding the ball.

Improved referee logic to call for fewer fouls due to soft physical contact.

Improved throw in accuracy and target selection.

Sometimes, a late Fake Shot request resulted in a pass.

In rare cases, players could take an unintentionally poor touch.

In some situations, the ball carrier would not perform the Feint and Exit Skill Move when requested.

When manually rushing the goalkeeper outside of the penalty box, the keeper could incorrectly attempt to make a save with their hands.

When attempting to intercept the ball, the intercepting player could sometimes take an unintentionally heavy touch resulting in possession loss.

Players with a Skill Move rating between one and three will now perform the Bridge Skill Move when requesting a Skilled Bridge Skill Move, instead of performing no Skill Move.

In some situations, the defending team’s player would momentarily stop moving after the attacking side performed a Lobbed Through Pass.

When receiving the ball from the air, players could be rarely seen running in place before taking control of the ball.

When receiving the ball from the air from behind, in some cases, the receiving player would not attempt to take control of the ball while running.

After catching the ball near the goal line and falling to the ground with it, the Goalkeeper could sometimes slide on the pitch.

When a goalkeeper was attempting to punch the ball after a deflected shot, the keeper could attempt to head the ball instead.

The goalkeeper would sometimes not make an attempt to save the ball following a shot, if the shot occured close to the keeper.

In some rare scenarios, the goalkeeper would get up too slowly after engaging in a physical contest.

When attempting a diving save, the goalkeeper could sometimes dive diagonally instead of laterally.

In rare situations, when attempting to move while shielding the ball, the shielding player could leave the ball behind.

In rare situations, the goalkeeper does not attempt to catch a cross near the goal area.

In some rare scenarios when a ball was kicked out of play, the incorrect team was given the ball to resume play.

When playing as a locked player and the match ends in a penalty shootout, the locked player’s Match Rating could unintentionally decrease during the shootout.



When skipping a non gameplay scene that plays before a goal kick, the input combination could sometimes result in the Come Short or Push Up function being requested.

Sometimes, fouls were not being called when committed on a player performing a nutmeg or a Bridge Skill Move.

A penalty kick could have been incorrectly awarded after a well timed sliding tackle in the penalty box.

On rare occasions, an incorrect animation could occur after a Skill Move was requested.

Sometimes, the ball carrier could dribble in a different direction than requested.

Occasionally, a player could get stuck in a Strafe Dribble animation for longer than intended.

Sprint Knock Ons could not be requested if the Sprint button configuration was changed.

The goalkeeper could sometimes perform an incorrect saving animation when attempting to save a header.

Gameplay could sometimes appear blurry when using the Pro camera.

PC Only – Attempting to cancel an advantage call had no effect.

Hair could sometimes appear blurry during gameplay and replays.

Players could sometimes have a faint dark glow appear around them during gameplay and replays.



FIFA 22 is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.