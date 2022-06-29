FIFA 23 Release Date Reportedly Revealed

A new report has leaked the FIFA 23 release date. EA has yet to reveal this year's installment of FIFA, but it's expected that this will change in July and it's expected the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game will release in late September or early October like it always does. While EA still hasn't officially revealed the game or dated it, a prominent industry insider has chimed in with a release date for the game.

The report comes the way of Tom Henderson, the most prominent leaker in the industry. According to Henderson, the game will be out in September this year rather than October. More specifically, Henderson has penciled the game in for September 30, 2022, which is a Tuesday. Of course, EA Play subscribers will be able to play the game a week early, for up to 10 hours, which means fans should be able to get their hands on the game as early as September 23, 2022.

As you may know, FIFA 23 is set to be the last FIFA game, with the long-running partnership between EA and FIFA coming to an end after this release. The former will continue to release soccer/football games, but it will be under EA Sports FC going forward.

Right now, there's no word if the game will leave behind the PS4 and Xbox One with this installment, but it's unlikely it will. What is more plausible is that the Nintendo Switch could finally be left behind, but, right now, there's been no rumblings of this.

For now, take this leaked release date with a grain of salt. While Henderson has proven reliable on numerous occasions, it doesn't change the fact that everything here is unofficial. Further, even if it's accurate, it's also subject to change. As for EA, it has yet to comment on this report and the release date it leaks. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

