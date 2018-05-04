FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Unveils Premier League Team of the Season

EA has unveiled FIFA 18 Ultimate Team’s Premier League Team of the Season, featuring a ton of special new player cards to add to your roster.

The TOTS more specifically features a 23-man squad of the best players in the English league this year, all of which can be found as special player items in FUT packs for a limited time.

Leading the pack is Liverpool’s goal-wizard winger (and the PFA Player of the Year) Mohamed Salah, Manchester City’s creative catalyst Kevin De Bruyne, and Manchester United’s big man between the sticks David De Gea.

Here’s the full list of players:

Starters:

David De Gea – Manchester United – GK – 97

Jan Vertonghen – Tottenham Hotspur – CB — 92

Nicolas Otamendi – Manchesrer City – CB – 93

Kyle Walker – Manchester City – RB – 92

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City – CM – 96

David Silva – Manchester City – CM – 95

Christian Eriksen – Tottenham Hotspur – CAM – 95

Fernandinho – Manchester City – CDM – 93

Sergio Aguero – Manchester City – ST – 97

Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur – ST – 95

Mohammad Salah – Liverpool – RW – 98

Bench:

Nick Pope – Burnley – GK – 87

Cesar Azpilicuelta – Chelsea — CB – 92

Nemanja Matic – Manchester United – CDM – 92

Romelu Lukaku – Manchester United – ST – 94

Leroy Sane – Manchester City – LW – 93

Raheem Sterling – Manchester City – RW – 93

Roberto Firmino – Liverpool – ST – 93

Reserves:

Ashley Young – Manchester United – LB – 90

Riyad Mahrez – Leicester City – RM – 91

Dele Ali – Tottenham Hotspur – CAM – 92

Heung-Min Son – Tottenham Hotspur – LM — 92

Sadio Mane – Liverpool – LW – 90

In addition to the 23 players there’s a 24th player, Tottenham’s LB Ben Davies, who is only available on May 7th as a reward for players who win a FUT Daily Knockout Tournament.

If you haven’t already be sure to pick up some (random) FUT card packs for a chance to win one of these boosted, special cards. A 98 Salah with literally perfect pace and dribbling, and near perfect passing, shooting, and physical, sounds very, very scary. I advise forfeiting immediately if you come across a player with God-tier Salah in the 11-man squad. I will also say this: where the heck is Marcus Alonso?

FIFA 18 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360, PC, and Nintendo Switch. In other recent and related news, the game is getting new World Cup content next month, for free. For more details on said content, click here.