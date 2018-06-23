Fila Unveils Official PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Merchandise

South Korean sporting goods and clothing company Fila has unveiled a new line of official PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds merchandise so you can let everyone and their cousin’s momma’s sister know that you get chicken dinners.

So what is Fila packing? Well, check it out for yourself below:

And there you have it. Official PlayerUknown’s Battlegrounds swag. Now, I’m no designer on the latest Yeezy line — or in other words, I don’t know a thing about fashion — but this doesn’t seem up to snuff compared to some other video game fashion gear.

The shoes for example — one pair features a nice blue camo with white finishes, but basically winds up looking like a Converse knock-off you get at Payless, except with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds markings. Now, that I type that out, it sounds awesome. Yeah, actually, I take that back. The camo shoes are awesome.

The black shoes on the other hand, I’m not so sure about. They look cheap. But again, I’m no Old Navy designer or anything, so take my opinion for what’s worth: nothing.

Anyway, here’s more of my opinion. So, the pictured white t-shirt (which also comes in blue and black) is pretty basic, and would be serviceable I suppose, if it wasn’t for that ugly helmet covering up the A in “Fila.” I mean, I get what they are going for, the helmet is unmistakably PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (maybe?), but that doesn’t mean it belongs on a t-shirt.

The other t-shirt is fine. I like the color.

That pouch belt? You already know I’ll take seven of those for each day in the week. The idea that I may one day see someone walking down the street wearing that, is what gives life meaning at the moment.

The backpacks keep things simple and are serviceable. It’s pretty hard to mess up a backpack though. And of course the mandals are ugly, but at the same time, must-haves.

If you’ve read this far, let us know in the comments below what you think of the new line of gear. Did Fila do the PUBG brand justice? Was it ever possible for Fila to do the PUBG brand justice?

Now, excuse me as I go make a “How To Import PUBG Fila Mandals” article. Someone has to keep the lights on around here.

