Final Fantasy’s First HD-2D Installment Shows Off Its Stunning Visuals in New Trailer

It’s only been a little over a month since Square Enix first announced its next Final Fantasy game. Final Fantasy Resonance will be the first game in the franchise to use Square Enix’s now-iconic HD-2D graphic style. And they aren’t letting fans forget it. In a stunning new trailer, players got an in-depth look at the game’s updated pixel art style. And it’s just further proof that it’s the perfect look for Final Fantasy.

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On July 15th, the Square Enix Asia YouTube account showed off the latest trailer for Final Fantasy Resonance, giving us a brand-new in-depth look at what’s to come. The game will release on October 22nd for PC via Steam, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2. This latest trailer gives us nearly 3 minutes of combined cinematic and gameplay footage that showcases the HD-2D art style, while also showing off some of the game’s characters and features. If you’re still on the fence or just want to know more before this latest installment in the Final Fantasy franchise arrives, this trailer should satisfy your curiosity.

Final Fantasy Resonance Drops New HD-2D Pixel Trailer (& It Doesn’t Skimp on Gameplay)

Courtesy of Square Enix

The iconic Square Enix HD-2D art style is a clear highlight for this new Final Fantasy Resonance trailer. It shows off plenty of cinematic closeups of the pixel art style. But we do also get a few looks at gameplay, including world traversal, airship travel, Chocobo riding, and the game’s turn-based combat. Though it may be the first Final Fantasy game to use this art style, it does feel like classic, old-school Final Fantasy in many ways. From Chobocos to turn-based, team-based combat, Resonance looks poised to deliver for new and returning fans alike.

To get an in-depth look at our newest Final Fantasy game in action, including quite a few familiar elements from the beloved franchise, check out the new trailer below:

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As this trailer highlights, Final Fantasy Resonance is billed as a classic RPG adventure set in the world of Final Fantasy. Along with iconic imagery like airships and moogles, the game will bring back iconic characters as Visions. These familiar echoes will fight alongside the game’s protagonist, Rain. You’ll be able to customize your party with your favorites, adjusting their skills and abilities to aid you on your journey. We still don’t know a ton about the story, but it’s likely that’s to come in another trailer before the game’s full release.

Final Fantasy Resonance will release on October 22nd for PC via Steam, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2. Pre-orders are already live, with the game’s standard edition set at $49.99 and the Digital Deluxe Edition priced at $59.99. The deluxe edition includes a special Magitek & Grimoire Deluxe Pack with useful items to help you get started. Players who pre-order either edition will get a Magitek Airship & Squire Starter Pack.

Does this trailer leave you feeling more excited for Final Fantasy Resonance? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!