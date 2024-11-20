Final Fantasy 14 Mobile Announced for iOS and Android, Playtests Soon

One of the most successful MMORPGs of all time, Final Fantasy 14, is making its debut on mobile devices. Furthermore, playtests for the title will start soon, meaning its launch may be forthcoming.

Despite the Final Fantasy series being mainly single-player RPGs, Final Fantasy 14 has proven to be a massive success as an MMORPG. The story follows your character, who is fully customizable, who is beckoned by the Mothercrystal, carrying the light of hope to the world of Hydaelyn. You’ll take on the call and defend Eorzea from a great many dangers while embrace your destiny as an adventurer. Since the title’s launch in 2013, it has grown tremendously and had many enormous expansions over the years. Its latest one, Dawntrail, added two new classes (the swordsman Viper and the magical Pictomancers) and raised the level cap, as well as new areas and a graphical update.

While its had success on PC and consoles, including the newer Xbox Series X|S version, fans can now play Final Fantasy 14 on mobile devices, thanks to LightSpeed Studios and Tencent. An announcement trailer can be found above. No solid release was given, though playtests in China will begin ‘soon’, followed suit by a global launch.

“It has been 11 years since Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn launched, and this new mobile game will be a sister to Final Fantasy 14, aiming to recreate the grandeur of the original’s story and combat mechanics on mobile devices,” said Final Fantasy 14 producer and director Naoki Yoshida in a statement. “Non-combat features, such as Disciples of the Land and Hand, will also be faithfully implemented and we look forward to growing alongside the passionate Final Fantasy 14 community.”

Final Fantasy 14 Mobile will let players experience the world of Eorzea in a whole new way. It’s unknown if progress will transfer, but it seems like you’ll start anew and experience the main story of Final Fantasy 14 from the beginning. With that, you can choose from many different races and, at the start, nine jobs (which can be switched at any time). Still, the new mobile layout for controls and immersive graphics are sure to be a big draw.

Players will be able to travel the world with their friends online or by yourself if you so choose. Outside of the traditional action RPG combat, you can spend time customizing your home, ride Chocobos, and participate in seasonal events, just like in the main game. Plus, you’ll have up to 11 crafting and gathering classes to choose from like alchemist or master fisher. All of this is available to do within the game, complete with the incredible soundtrack by Masayoshi Soken.

Given the huge success of Final Fantasy 14, having a mobile version is sure to draw even more players to the title. It seems to be a very faithful adaptation and worked closely with the same team, which is always a good sign. Overall, there isn’t a better time to hop into the world of Eorzea by yourself or your friends and become the Warriors of Light it deserves.