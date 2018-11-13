‘Final Fantasy 15’ Mod Pays Tribute to Cancelled DLC

Following the earlier reveal that the director for Final Fantasy XV has left Square Enix to pursue his own studio, the news that all future DLC – aside from Episode Ardyn – has been cancelled hit hard. While some are excited to at least play the upcoming antagonist chapter, others decided to pay tribute to the stories left untold with an appropriate mod for the game.

The tombstones not only read the episodes we won’t be getting, but also a perceived betrayal on the consumer-side of things. The mod’s creator mentioned on Steam, “I had to find some kind of outlet for that depressing livestream… I am very happy to still be getting the FFXIV crossover and Ardyn DLC, but the mass cancellations were heartbreaking.”

That’s where this mod comes into play – a memorial for the cancelled plans and the hope that the players of the open-world Final Fantasy title would get to explore even more about the characters we’ve fallen in love with.

He added, “I could handle the loss of the episodes fairly well, but after hearing that Windows Edition production has concluded, it was like another more painful slap in the face.

The level building tool and a improved Mod Organizer (that could actually handle the game’s assets) would have been a perfect send off for the many people that were promised these tools when they bought the PC version. Now that the story expansion of FFXV has been harshly curtailed by all these cancellations, at least having the modding tools would be some consolation.”

You can download the mod for yourself right here over at the Steam Workshop. As for the game itself, Final Fantasy XV is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The mod featured is currently only available through Steam.

“In a matter of days, the Kingdom of Lucis is to sign an armistice, ending a long and bitter conflict with Niflheim. Ahead of the ceremony, Prince Noctis, heir to the Lucian throne, sets forth from his homeland to formalize the union of states through his marriage to the Lady Lunafreya of the imperial province of Tenebrae. The offer of peace, however, is no more than a ruse to lower the Lucian shield, and the imperial army takes the crown city and its sacred crystal in one fell swoop. En route to his destination, Noctis is shocked to learn that he, his father the king, and his betrothed are believed dead. Overnight, the dream of peace has faded into a distant memory. His world crumbling around him, Noctis has naught but his resolve and his loyal companions to see him through the trials to come.”