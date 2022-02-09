Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster Release Date Revealed

Square Enix has officially announced that the latest in its series of Final Fantasy franchise pixel remasters, Final Fantasy VI, will officially release for the PC via Steam as well as mobile devices on February 23rd. The new Final Fantasy VI pixel remasters featured updated 2D pixel graphics as well as a rearranged soundtrack overseen by original composer Nobuo Uematsu and more.

It will be interesting to see the reception to the pixel remaster of Final Fantasy VI. It’s easily one of the most popular Final Fantasy titles of all time and follows a young woman named Terra a thousand years after a great war where magic vanished. You can check out a trailer for the Final Fantasy VI pixel remaster featuring a rearranged version of “Terra’s Theme” embedded below:

This isn't just another wild goose chase, it's time to move out.



The Final Fantasy VI pixel remaster launches on Steam and Mobile on February 23rd PST/GMT. In the meantime, enjoy the rearrangement of Terra's Theme in all its majesty.



Pre-order: https://t.co/MOlhSpxdED pic.twitter.com/Z4N9TD0bNE — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) February 9, 2022

In addition to the updated 2D pixel graphics and rearranged soundtrack, the Final Fantasy VI pixel remasters will also include “improved gameplay” like a modernized user interface, auto-battle options, and more. Additionally, there will be supplemental extras included in the video game like a bestiary, music player, and illustration gallery.

As noted above, the Final Fantasy VI pixel remaster is set to release for PC via Steam and on mobile devices on February 23rd. This is just the latest in a string of Final Fantasy pixel remaster titles featuring new graphics and audio among other improvements. That said, Final Fantasy VI is the last title announced to release in the pixel remaster series thus far. While it would be unlikely for further mainline titles to receive the same treatment, there does exist the odd spinoff title here and there that could possibly be announced in the future. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Final Fantasy franchise in general right here.

Are you excited to check out the Final Fantasy VI pixel remaster when it releases on February 23rd? Have you given any of the other pixel remaster titles a shot as of yet? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!