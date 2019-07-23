Final Fantasy 7 Remake Shares New Concept Art Showing Off Early Area

The upcoming remake of Final Fantasy VII, aptly titled Final Fantasy VII Remake, from Square Enix has shared some new concept art which shows off an early area of the video game. More specifically, the concept art shows the Sector 1 Station in Midgar as it was conceptually envisioned prior to being implemented in the video game.

The concept art, which you can check out below, was shared to the video game’s official Twitter account this morning. In addition to the concept art, which is on the left, the account also shared an in-game screenshot from the upcoming remake showcasing the same area. As you can see, the resemblance isn’t exactly 1:1, but the in-game screenshot also isn’t taken from the precise perspective of the concept art. Given all that, it certainly looks to be on the mark when it comes to the atmosphere and some specific details like signage.

“Midgar is divided into the slums & the plates that line up above, and you travel between them by train,” the account tweeted. “The station’s fairly well guarded too, as Cloud’s finding out…!”

Here’s a piece of original concept art featuring the Sector 1 Station in #FinalFantasy VII Remake. Midgar is divided into the slums & the plates that line up above, and you travel between them by train. The station’s fairly well guarded too, as Cloud’s finding out…! #FF7R pic.twitter.com/wSqjB0rwuN — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) July 23, 2019

Final Fantasy VII Remake is scheduled to launch on March 3, 2020 for PlayStation 4. It’s currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it’s known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.