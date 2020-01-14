Final Fantasy 7 Remake Delayed

Final Fantasy VII Remake, the new version of the iconic Final Fantasy video game from Square Enix, has officially been delayed. While it was previously set to launch on March 3rd, the video game will now launch on April 10th. The team behind Final Fantasy VII Remake released a statement this morning announcing the news, which comes just a couple months before it was set to release.

“We are making this tough decision in order to give ourselves a few extra weeks to apply final polish to the game and to deliver you with the best possible experience,” Yoshinori Kitase, Producer of Final Fantasy VII Remake, says in the statement. “I, on behalf of the whole team, want to apologize to everyone, as I know this means waiting for the game just a little bit longer.

You can check out the statement, in full, below:

A message from the #FinalFantasy VII Remake development team. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/NFYIQmytSa — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) January 14, 2020

These sort of delays aren’t terribly unexpected in the world of video game development. Those extra weeks of polish could mean the difference between releasing a technically flawed, but playable video game and something with, say, far fewer bugs and glitches. It’s unclear exactly what the folks working on the game might explicitly polish during that time, but the fact that it’s only a delay of just over a month seems to indicate Square Enix is confident in the game regardless.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now scheduled to launch on April 10th for PlayStation 4, and was previously set to launch on March 3rd. Its timed exclusivity is still expected to end the following year. It’s currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it’s known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. It would also appear that there will be a demo released for the upcoming video game of some sort in the near future, though nothing has been officially announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.