New Final Fantasy VII Remake Concept Art Revealed by Square Enix

PlayStation fans are waiting patiently for more information on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, but it's likely going to be a while. Thankfully, Square Enix has given fans a little something to tide them over in the meantime with the release of some concept art from Final Fantasy VII Remake. The art focuses on Betty, a character that players encounter in the Sector 7 slums during "The Power of Music" quest. The art gives fans a glimpse at how the character started as a concept before being brought to life in the PS4 game!

The new pieces of concept art were shared via the game's official Twitter account, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

While the Final Fantasy VII Remake builds on the 1997 original, it incorporates a number of new characters and elements that were not present in the original game, including newcomers like Betty. For those with an in-depth knowledge of the original game, it's been exciting to see how Square Enix has changed things, and many are curious to see just how far Final Fantasy VII Rebirth takes things! There has been some speculation that Aerith could actually live in the game, but it's unclear whether Square Enix would go with a departure that drastic. Unfortunately, fans will likely be kept waiting quite some time to learn what her fate might be!

Final Fantasy VII is widely considered one of the greatest video games of all-time. The Square Enix RPG exposed a much bigger audience to the franchise than ever before, making it one of the biggest in the industry. The first part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake was very well-received, but it remains to be seen whether the developer will be able to stick the landing. Hopefully Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will prove enjoyable to long-time fans of the original game, as well as newcomers exposed to the story through Final Fantasy VII Remake!

