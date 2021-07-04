How Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade's New Content Will Influence Part 2

✖

If you somehow weren't already aware, the recently released video game Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for the PlayStation 5 didn't just include upgraded graphics and the like, but it also included entirely new content in the form of a chapter featuring classic Final Fantasy VII playable character Yuffie working in Midgar broadly referred to as Intermission. This extra chapter/DLC content featured another character, Sonon, that could perform unique combo moves with Yuffie, something that the base Final Fantasy VII Remake did not include. According to Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade co-director Naoki Hamaguchi, this is something that could eventually end up in whatever Part 2 of Final Fantasy VII Remake ends up being.

"I am rather satisfied with this final form, in which the strategic element of the command-based battle from the original co-exists with the real-time, action-oriented battle," Hamaguchi told The Washington Post about the battle system in Intergrade during a recent interview. "Additionally, with Intermission, there’s another element introduced: combo moves where Yuffie and Sonon team up … which makes for a different feel in battle strategy. I would like to leverage these, including other elements we tried out in Intermission, in our next story."

That's not the only part of the new Intermission content that will be felt in whatever comes next, however. According to Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade co-director Motomu Toriyama, the way in which new characters are introduced to the original plot will also take cues from how the Yuffie DLC handles the introduction of Weiss and Nero, characters that were first introduced in the PlayStation 2 spinoff title Dirge of Cerberus. According to Toriyama, new characters not originally introduced in the original Final Fantasy VII will have a similar introduction, framing it as the first encounter with Cloud.

"For unfamiliar enemies like Weiss or Nero, I think being able to convey that they have a kind of deep darkness about them is plenty," Toriyama told The Washington Post. "At the same time, those who are familiar with them can make a stronger connection to the overarching ‘Final Fantasy VII’ world by having them appear in the narrative as they are in their respective source material."

As noted above, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade recently released for the PlayStation 5. The original Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently available for PlayStation 4. It is known that further parts of the series are currently in development with at least a Part 2 officially on the way. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular remake of the original Final Fantasy VII right here.

