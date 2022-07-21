Final Fantasy 7 Remake Reverses Course With Frustrating PS Plus Release

Square Enix has reversed course with a strange move that was made in regard to the addition of Final Fantasy VII Remake on PlayStation Plus. As of this week, the expanded PlayStation 5 version of the game, known as Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, was added to PS Plus for those subscribed to the Extra and Premium tiers of the service. However, those who had already acquired FFVIIR on PS4 when it came to PS Plus last year were unable to access Intergrade for one reason or another. Luckily, this problem has now been rectified.

As of this moment, users who already owned Final Fantasy VII Remake should now be allowed to access Intergrade through PlayStation Plus. While previously trying to claim the game would result in an error, it seems that Square Enix looked into the problem quickly and was able to fix it. It's uncertain why this was an issue in the first place, although it likely had to do with the somewhat convoluted nature in which the PlayStation Store grants users access to PS5 and PS4 licenses of the same game.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade can now be claimed on PS+ Extra (even if you claimed FF7 Remake PS+ in the past) https://t.co/hYwhGNvzcT pic.twitter.com/CgrsknHWYy — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 20, 2022

In a general sense, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is the same as the base game on PS4, although it has notably been upgraded for Sony's next-gen console. To go along with this, Intergrade also features a new story DLC that centers around the character Yuffie. This added content helps to further set the stage for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which is the second chapter in Square Enix's three-part Remake trilogy. Rebirth itself doesn't have a launch date just yet, but Square Enix has confirmed that it will be arriving in winter 2023. Additionally, it will be exclusive to PS5 in the same way that Intergrade is.

Are you happy to see that Square Enix fixed this problem with Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on PS Plus? And are you going to look to play the game for yourself now that it's on this service? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.