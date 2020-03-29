Final Fantasy 7 Remake Will Have Entirely New Locations

In what is perhaps the least shocking news of the week, the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake will apparently feature entirely new locations. At least, according to director Tetsuya Nomura. Given that the game is known to feature new characters, and is essentially a larger, extended version of the Midgar sections from the original video game, new locations were basically assumed, but it’s still interesting to learn that the game will feature them alongside expanded versions of the already known areas.

“You travel through the slums quite a lot, but it didn’t really feel like we used the upper city all that much, and I thought we should have done that,” Nomura says of the original Final Fantasy VII in a video featuring interviews with the developers. “Of course, you do go back to Midgar later and see some different scenes there, but I felt it would be nice if we could see more of the upper layer in the earlier part of the story. I thought it would be good to open up some of the locations, so players could explore more of those places that they wanted to see when they played the original. People wanted to go into this building or see that facility. So I think you will get even more of a feel for Midgar than you did the first time.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can watch the full behind-the-scenes video, featuring interviews with a bunch of different developers, below:

Inside #FinalFantasy VII Remake gives an exclusive look at the secrets behind one of the most anticipated video games of all time. Featuring interviews with the team, this first episode is an introduction to the development of #FF7R… Watch it now

📽️ https://t.co/etlNpxGQIE pic.twitter.com/Psu84ROARj — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) March 16, 2020

What do you think of what we’ve seen of Final Fantasy VII Remake so far? Do you think there might be a delay again? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Square Enix describes Final Fantasy VII Remake on its official website:

“The world has fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy.

“In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him.

“The story of this first, standalone game in the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE project covers up to the party’s escape from Midgar, and goes deeper into the events occurring in Midgar than the original FINAL FANTASY VII.”

Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently scheduled to launch on April 10th for PlayStation 4. Square Enix has stated that it will update folks this Friday, March 20th, on the game’s status. It’s currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it’s known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.