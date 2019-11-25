Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s Next Part Is Already in Development

One of the more interesting aspects of the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake from developer and publisher Square Enix is that it won’t, strictly, be keeping totally in line with what came before. It isn’t a direct recreation of the original video game, and one major way that comes through is the fact that it’s not all releasing at once. Instead, Final Fantasy VII Remake will release in parts, with the first part set to come out early next year. But fans likely won’t have to wait as long for the next one, as director Tetsuya Nomura has confirmed that the team has already started in on it.

“We’ve already begun working on the next one as well,” Nomura says in today’s blog post, “but I’m confident that playing through this title will expand your expectations just like the world that extends beyond Midgar.”

Given the production schedules for video games, it’s not shocking that development has begun on the next one. But while development has started, there’s no telling exactly when this second, untitled part might release. How, exactly, will it connect to the first one — both as a product that’s sold and more generally as a continuation of an ostensibly unfinished whole experience? These questions and more will likely be answered (definitively or not) somewhere near the launch of the first part in March 2020.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is scheduled to launch on March 3, 2020 for PlayStation 4. It’s currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it’s known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.