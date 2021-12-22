Final Fantasy 7 Remake Leak Teases Steam Release

A new leak has seemingly teased that Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake is soon going to be making its way to Valve’s Steam platform on PC. Within the past week, Final Fantasy VII Remake finally made its debut on PC as a whole, but at this point in time, the game is exclusive to the Epic Games Store. Thanks to some new data mining, however, it now seems like this won’t be an exclusive for Epic for a very long time.

According to user @AtelierTool on social media, the PC version of Final Fantasy VII Remake has hinted at a release for Steam in the future. When digging into the files of the game, an AppID was discovered that points back to Steam. Specifically, when searching for this ID number in question via SteamDB, it can be seen that Square Enix created a private page for the game all the way back in October 2020. Clearly, this seems to suggest that Final Fantasy VII Remake will be coming to Steam at some point down the road and Epic merely grabbed exclusivity for the title out of the gate, much as the publisher has done in the past.

I can confirm that #FinalFantasy VII Remake is planned to release on Steam after Epic Games exclusive contract end.



The game AppID used for devtest is 1462040.https://t.co/67PgcC6FYU



The app have been created in October 2020, 6 months after release on PS4. pic.twitter.com/adobr5B7Pq — Just call me Road (@AtelierTool) December 17, 2021

As a whole, this is a pretty unsurprising sequence of events to see play out for Final Fantasy VII Remake in the PC space. While the war of competing PC platforms has started to annoy some fans in recent years, seeing various launchers snag exclusivity for certain games has become the standard. And even though that exclusivity clearly won’t be lasting in perpetuity, it looks like those who want to play Final Fantasy VII Remake via Steam will have to wait until some point in 2022 to do so.

Until then, if you don’t want to wait any longer to play the game, you can currently check out Final Fantasy VII Remake via PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, in addition to PC through the Epic Games Store. If more information regarding the title’s Steam release comes about in the future, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com.