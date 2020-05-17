Final Fantasy 7 Remake Fan Creates Delightful Throwback Case With New Art

✖

When it comes to lists of iconic video game box art, it's hard to argue against including the original PlayStation packaging for the release of Final Fantasy VII all the way back in 1997. Personally, the role-playing video game's case -- Cloud standing in from of the Shinra HQ with the Buster Sword on his back front and center -- is burned into my memory, perhaps forever, thanks in large part to my brother's constant playing of it for years and years. I'm apparently not alone, either, as one intrepid fan has gone so far as to recreate the iconic case using art from Final Fantasy VII Remake.

To be clear, this is not just some cut-and-paste work to create the front and back of an original PlayStation case. Reddit user byllogan appears to have cobbled together the entirety of the original case, including the front, back, and inner bits, using art from Final Fantasy VII Remake. The back even includes the original case's review quote, which is a nice touch. You can check out their work below:

Here's how Square Enix describes Final Fantasy VII Remake on its official website:

"The world has fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy.

"In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him."

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available for PlayStation 4. It's currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it's known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.

Have you had a chance to check out Final Fantasy VII Remake? What do you think of the throwback case? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

