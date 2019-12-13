New Final Fantasy 7 Remake Trailer Released

Today, during The Game Awards 2019, Square Enix — as it said it would — released a brand new Final Fantasy 7 remake trailer that focuses all on Cloud Strife, the game’s protagonist. At this point, we’ve seen and heard just about everything there is know about the game, however, the trailer does feature brand new footage of the remake of the classic 90s game. And just like previous trailers, it’s amazing how familiar yet completely different it looks. Graphical improvements are often underlooked, but as you can see below, a few decades can make a world of difference.

The first part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake — barring any unexpected delay — will release on March 3, 2020 via the PS4. The game is in development for other platforms, but at launch, it will only be available on PlayStation.

“In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, Avalanche,” reads an official synopsis of the classic game. “Avalanche was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra’s elite combat force, Soldier, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and Avalanche protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?”