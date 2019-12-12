Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition Delayed

Square Enix has announced that, instead of releasing this upcoming January, the remastered version of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles has officially been delayed by several months. In fact, the game no longer has a definitive release date, and instead has the launch window of “Summer 2020” attached for it to release on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. There is a bit of good news buried in the announcement, however.

In addition to announcing the delay through a series of tweets, which you can check out below, Square Enix has revealed that players across all four platforms can both play with each other and transfer save files across them. So, for example, it sounds like folks could play on the PlayStation 4, swap the save to an iPhone, and then continue playing on the go.

Today we’re announcing that the release date for the game is being moved to Summer 2020. We’ve made the decision to adjust the release date to allow the development team some extra time to make final adjustments to the game to make this the best experience possible. [2/5] — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) December 12, 2019

#FinalFantasy CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition is coming to #PS4, #NintendoSwitch, iOS, and Android devices. You’ll be able to play online with your friends and transfer your save file across all four platforms when the game launches in Summer 2020. [4/5] — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) December 12, 2019

Here’s how Square Enix describes Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition on its website:

“FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition follows a young group, known as the Crystal Caravans, as they embark on an epic journey to search for myrrh, a precious and rare liquid needed to cleanse and maintain a crystal protecting their world from the deadly gas, miasma.”

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition is set to release for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android in Summer 2020. It had previously been set to release on January 23, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Final Fantasy franchise right here.