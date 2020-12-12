Final Fantasy Trading Card Game Reveals 2021 Release Schedule

The Final Fantasy Trading Card Game has continued to push new releases throughout the turbulent 2020, with the most recent Opus XII: Crystal Awakening set hitting last month. Square Enix recently gave fans a preview of what is to come in 2021 for the popular series, revealing the current release schedule for its upcoming starter sets, boss decks, and the next 3 major sets, which are Opus XIII: Crystal Radiance, Opus XIV: Crystal Abyss, and Opus XV, which doesn’t have a title just yet. Radiance has a specific release date while Abyss and Opus XV have tentative timeframes, and you can find the entire 2021 road map below.

2/19 – TWO PLAYER STARTER SET – FINAL FANTASY XIV: SHADOWBRINGERS

3/5 – BOSS DECK – CHAOS

3/26 – OPUS XIII: CRYSTAL RADIANCE

JUNE (Tentative): NEW TWO PLAYER STARTER SET

SUMMER (Tentative): OPUS XIV: CRYSTAL ABYSS

FALL (Tentative): OPUS XV [Title TBD]

In addition to the dates, we also got new card images from Crystal Radiance and Crystal Abyss, and even better is the reveal that War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius will be making its debut in Abyss, which should delight fans of the mobile strategy game.

The first up release date wise is the Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Starter Set, which will feature two prebuilt 50 card decks featuring characters from the hit MMORPG. It also features 10 new Character Cards exclusive to the set, as well as Full Art Variants of The Crystal Exarch and Emet-Selch.

Next up is the new Boss Deck: Chaos, which introduces a new multiplayer format to the game. You can play with 3 to 4 people with 1 player playing as the boss and the other players taking on heroes who are trying to take them down. This is a first for the series outside of tournaments and special events, so this is definitely something fans will want to check out.

After that is the official release of Crystal Radiance, which will offer a variety of intriguing elemental combinations as well as the introduction of Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII to the game. Fans will also find 3 Legacy Cards in the set and of course plenty of gorgeous new artwork.

